Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Receives $357.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $364.60.
RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $423.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $362.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.18. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $176.61 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.
About Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.
Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.
Featured Stories
