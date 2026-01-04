Head to Head Survey: Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) versus TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) and Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TeleTech and Lucas GC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeleTech -0.84% 8.95% 1.47% Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TeleTech has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucas GC has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

38.0% of TeleTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of TeleTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TeleTech and Lucas GC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeleTech $2.21 billion 0.08 -$320.96 million ($0.38) -9.39 Lucas GC $145.69 million 0.04 $5.45 million N/A N/A

Lucas GC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeleTech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TeleTech and Lucas GC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeleTech 1 4 0 0 1.80 Lucas GC 1 0 0 0 1.00

TeleTech presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given TeleTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TeleTech is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Summary

TeleTech beats Lucas GC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeleTech

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Lucas GC

(Get Free Report)

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business, as well as provides management consulting services. Lucas GC Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

