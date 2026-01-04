Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Sara E. Armbruster bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 73,404 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,188 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 64,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE WGO opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.51 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

