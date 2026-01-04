Coursera (NYSE:COUR) versus XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG) Head-To-Head Comparison

XChange TEC.INC. (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

XChange TEC.INC. has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coursera has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for XChange TEC.INC. and Coursera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XChange TEC.INC. 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coursera 1 5 7 0 2.46

Profitability

Coursera has a consensus price target of $12.45, indicating a potential upside of 76.04%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coursera is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC..

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Coursera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XChange TEC.INC. N/A N/A N/A Coursera -6.19% -4.75% -3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Coursera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XChange TEC.INC. and Coursera”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XChange TEC.INC. $41.09 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A Coursera $694.67 million 1.69 -$79.53 million ($0.29) -24.40

XChange TEC.INC. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coursera.

Summary

Coursera beats XChange TEC.INC. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XChange TEC.INC.

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

