Head-To-Head Contrast: Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) & PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of PetMed Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PetMed Express shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PetMed Express and Newegg Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetMed Express 2 1 0 0 1.33 Newegg Commerce 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

PetMed Express presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given PetMed Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PetMed Express is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

This table compares PetMed Express and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetMed Express -28.22% -40.26% -22.05% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetMed Express and Newegg Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetMed Express $226.97 million 0.31 -$6.27 million ($2.65) -1.25 Newegg Commerce $1.24 million 1,604.12 -$43.33 million N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Risk and Volatility

PetMed Express has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newegg Commerce has a beta of 3.95, meaning that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats PetMed Express on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetMed Express



PetMed Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The company also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, and other pet supplies. It sells its products through its Internet website; mobile app; customer support center; and direct mail/print, which includes brochures and postcards. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Newegg Commerce



Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products. It also provides Xbox, PlayStation, home networking, server and components, smart home products, car electronics, motorcycles and ATV, wheels and tires, home improvement tools, home appliances, kitchen utensils, outdoor and garden furniture, fitness, and sports and health products. The company operates B2C platforms, including Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and Newegg Global, as well as mobile apps; and B2B platforms comprising NeweggBusiness.com. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.

