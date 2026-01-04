Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Lantheus from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Lantheus from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of -0.11.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $373,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 141.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

