Analyzing Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Black Mountain Acquisition (NYSE:BMAC)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) and Black Mountain Acquisition (NYSE:BMAC – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Black Mountain Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 1.28% 1.36% 1.15% Black Mountain Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scienjoy and Black Mountain Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Mountain Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $186.78 million 0.14 $5.44 million $0.05 13.80 Black Mountain Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Scienjoy and Black Mountain Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Black Mountain Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Black Mountain Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Black Mountain Acquisition on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. The company operates live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming, and Hongle Live Streaming names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Hangzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

