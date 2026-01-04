Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $522.70

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $524.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $466.79 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $403.01 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Deere & Company by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

