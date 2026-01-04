Contrasting Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) & Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Owens Corning has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Installed Building Products has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Owens Corning and Installed Building Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens Corning 2 5 10 0 2.47 Installed Building Products 2 9 2 1 2.14

Dividends

Owens Corning currently has a consensus target price of $155.58, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Installed Building Products has a consensus target price of $226.20, suggesting a potential downside of 15.47%. Given Owens Corning’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Owens Corning is more favorable than Installed Building Products.

Owens Corning pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Installed Building Products pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Owens Corning pays out -48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Installed Building Products pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Owens Corning has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Owens Corning is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owens Corning and Installed Building Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens Corning -4.46% 24.42% 8.53% Installed Building Products 8.60% 62.74% 14.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owens Corning and Installed Building Products”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens Corning $10.98 billion 0.85 $647.00 million ($5.72) -19.93 Installed Building Products $2.94 billion 2.47 $256.60 million $9.29 28.80

Owens Corning has higher revenue and earnings than Installed Building Products. Owens Corning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Installed Building Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Owens Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Owens Corning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Installed Building Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Installed Building Products beats Owens Corning on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications. This segment sells its products through distributors, home centers, and lumberyards, as well as to roofing contractors for built-up roofing asphalt systems; and manufacturers in automotive, chemical, rubber, and construction industries. The Insulation segment manufactures and sells thermal and acoustical batts, loosefill insulation, spray foam insulation, foam sheathing and accessories under the Owens Corning PINK, and FIBERGLAS brands; and glass fiber pipe insulation, energy efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, cellular glass insulation, and foam insulation under the FOAMULAR, FOAMGLAS, and Paroc brand names used in construction applications. This segment sells its products primarily to the insulation installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and composite lumber. Its products are used in building structures, roofing shingles, tubs and showers, pools, decking, flooring, pipes and tanks, poles, electrical equipment, and wind-energy turbine blades. This segment sells its products directly to parts molders, fabricators, and shingle manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, Ohio.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials. It is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical applications. In addition, the company installs a range of caulk and sealant products that control air infiltration in residential and commercial buildings; and waterproofing options, including sheet and hot applied waterproofing membranes, as well as deck coating, bentonite, and air and vapor systems. Further, it distributes spray foam insulation, metal building insulation, residential insulation, and mechanical and fabricated Styrofoam insulation, as well as accessories and equipment used in the insulation installation process; and manufactures cellulose insulation and specialty industrial fibers. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial and agricultural construction firms, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company was formerly known as CCIB Holdco, Inc. Installed Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

