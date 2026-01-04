ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Get ESAB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. ESAB has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. ESAB’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in ESAB by 266.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of ESAB by 56.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ESAB by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,043,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,385,000 after buying an additional 114,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.