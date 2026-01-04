Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.6667.
Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SIG
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 340,228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $410,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,230 shares during the last quarter.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.
The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signet Jewelers
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.