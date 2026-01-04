Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.6667.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIG

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $110.20. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,016,000 after purchasing an additional 340,228 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $410,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 86,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,230 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.

The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.