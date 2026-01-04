Brokerages Set Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) PT at $51.88

Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.8750.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vita Coco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin Roper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $638,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 222,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,688.70. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $1,823,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 558,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,182.78. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,047 shares of company stock worth $17,487,010. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 22,500.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 12,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 5,376.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

