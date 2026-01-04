Brokerages Set ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) PT at $58.00

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:ABBNY opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. ABB has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

ABB Ltd. is a global engineering and technology company headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, with roots dating to the 1988 merger of ASEA and Brown, Boveri & Cie. The company develops and supplies technologies that enable electrification, automation and digitalization across utility, industrial, transportation and infrastructure markets. ABB’s offerings span hardware, software and services designed to improve efficiency, reliability and sustainability for its customers.

ABB’s principal activities include electrification products and systems for power distribution and management; industrial and factory automation solutions; robotics and discrete automation for manufacturing; and motion technologies including electric motors and drives.

