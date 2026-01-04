Best Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – January 1st

Intelligent Bio Solutions, Sidus Space, and Spring Valley Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations (market cap = share price × number of outstanding shares), typically in the range of about $300 million to $2–5 billion depending on the index or fund’s definition. They often offer higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and higher risk than larger-cap stocks, so they’re generally suited to investors willing to accept more risk and a longer time horizon. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

