Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

The Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) is headquartered in Quebec City and is one of Canada’s Schedule I banks. Established in 1846, the institution has grown from a regional savings bank into a diversified financial services provider. While its core footprint remains in Quebec, the bank also serves customers in other Canadian provinces through a network of branches, digital channels and broker partnerships.

Laurentian Bank’s personal banking division offers chequing and savings accounts, mortgages, lines of credit, credit cards and payment solutions.

