AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 493.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL) is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.

AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.

