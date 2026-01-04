Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $28.40

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.13%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 30,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $783,567.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,213.50. This trade represents a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,135 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,385.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,927.22. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 35,951 shares of company stock worth $925,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 25.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $422,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, through its primary subsidiary Associated Bank, N.A., is a regional financial services company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The bank operates more than 200 branches across the Midwest, offering community-focused banking solutions for individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. Its emphasis on personalized service and regional decision-making supports long-standing customer relationships.

On the consumer side, Associated Bank provides checking and savings accounts, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, auto financing and credit card products.

