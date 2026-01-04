Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and five have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Roth Capital raised shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.4%

TSE OVV opened at C$55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$42.35 and a 52 week high of C$66.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.03. The company has a market cap of C$14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.6577693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

