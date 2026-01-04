Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RKLB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rocket Lab from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.97 and a beta of 2.16. Rocket Lab has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $79.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab news, CEO Peter Beck sold 939,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,432,298.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $193,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 142,504 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,384.56. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,731,985 shares of company stock worth $152,026,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,918,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 306,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

