BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $137.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.7457.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $96.69 on Thursday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 234.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 118.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech’s core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

