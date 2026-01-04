Brokerages Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Target Price at $135.79

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.7857.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays set a $121.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MHK opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.06. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,337. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,754 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 34.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 380,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after buying an additional 331,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 756,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,324,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,081,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.