ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $114.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.0769.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. The trade was a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

