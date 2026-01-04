Brokerages Set Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) PT at $218.82

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.8182.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

NYSE KEYS opened at $206.61 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 15.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $5,906,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 198,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,058,826.32. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $790,104.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,627.16. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,423,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,747,458,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,973,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,306,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,700,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $647,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

