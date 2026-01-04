Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. New Street Research set a $72.00 price objective on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other SL Green Realty news, CEO Marc Holliday sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $986,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,698 shares in the company, valued at $430,591.20. This trade represents a 69.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Levine sold 1,493 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $67,588.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $318,927.15. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $12,841,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,699.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.27 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,900.00%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City’s largest office landlords, the company’s portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

