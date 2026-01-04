Critical Review: Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX) & Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) and Turn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ceapro and Turn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Turn Therapeutics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Turn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.58%. Given Turn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turn Therapeutics is more favorable than Ceapro.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $7.14 million 1.86 -$3.49 million ($0.06) -2.83 Turn Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ceapro and Turn Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ceapro.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and Turn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro -69.60% -20.30% -18.07% Turn Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Turn Therapeutics beats Ceapro on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. It also offers natural active ingredients, including oat powder, oat oil, oat peptides, and lupin peptides to the personal care, cosmetic, medical, and animal health industries; anti-aging skincare products to the cosmeceutical industries; and veterinary therapeutic products, including an oat shampoo, an ear cleanser, and a dermal complex/conditioner. The company has a research collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Turn Therapeutics

We are a pharmaceutical and medical device development company built around a proprietary platform technology designed to enhance drug performance. Our patented mixing process — commercially referred to as PermaFusion™ (“PermaFusion”) — enables stable suspension of polar, water-soluble active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) in oil-based carriers without the use of emulsifiers. This innovation reduces the quantity of required API inclusion by improving its bioavailability. Reduced API load reduces the likelihood of adverse events. Our proprietary platform has been validated across multiple FDA-cleared medical devices. Our primary development programs focus on dermatological diseases, including moderate to severe eczema and onychomycosis. Our company’s origin is rooted in the personal journey of our founder, who developed a topical ointment to heal his own chronic, treatment-resistant wounds using the PermaFusion platform he developed. His initial formulation, now known as Hexagen (“Hexagen”) suspends certain antimicrobial/anti-inflammatory compounds in petrolatum without known cytotoxicity, irritation or sensitization. This formula has received three FDA clearances and has been utilized extensively in humans, which we believe demonstrates both technical proof of concept and meaningful therapeutic effects. The formula also has been demonstrated to provide anti-inflammatory immunological signaling (IL 36, IL 31, IL 4 inhibition), in-vivo nail penetration with fungal pathogen elimination, and other potential therapeutic benefits. These products are not presently on the market, and we are not currently generating revenue from these devices, as we focus on drug development of our core technology. In addition to our dermatology and wound programs, we are exploring broader applications of our PermaFusion technology. In partnership with a leading global nonprofit organization, we are attempting to develop intranasal vaccines with sufficient thermostability to withstand distribution without deep-freeze. Our goal is to eliminate the need for frozen storage and, thus, enable deployment and delivery to low-resource settings that do not maintain suitable cold storage infrastructure required for administration of modern-day vaccines. Furthermore, if we are successful in this initial program, we believe there may be opportunities to develop additional vaccines in thermostable, intranasal form. By reducing cold-storage infrastructure requirements and therefore enabling standard shipping of such vaccines, we believe intranasal vaccines have the potential to enhance patient uptake by enabling immunization in a broader variety of settings including in clinic, hospital and home-health settings. We believe this initiative highlights our platform’s versatility and its potential to unlock new therapeutic categories beyond dermatology. We have also completed preclinical, in-vivo xenograft studies for herpes zoster ophthalmicus (shingles of the eye) and basal cell carcinoma. A mildly reformulated version of the Hexagen formula was employed for the ocular study and compared this reformulation with placebo as a topical ocular agent intended to reduce viral load of herpes zoster in an animal model. Results obtained showed an 85% reduction in viral load compared to placebo without adverse events. For the basal cell carcinoma xenograft study, the Hexagen formula was compared to both placebo and 5-Fluorouracil (standard of care topical chemotherapy) as a topical treatment intended to reduce basal cell tumor size. The Hexagen formula showed an approximate 29% comparative reduction in tumor size to the placebo and an approximate 20% comparative reduction in tumor size compared to 5-Fluorouracil. We believe these preclinical in-vivo studies suggest meaningful potential in these indications, which we may continue to explore at the conclusion of our lead drug programs. We believe such exploratory results further underscore the potential breadth of opportunity enabled by our platform. We were initially formed on January 6, 2015, as Global Health Solutions, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. On October 12, 2018, Global Health Solutions, LLC converted to a Delaware corporation under the name Global Health Solutions, Inc., dba Turn Therapeutics. Immediately prior to the effectiveness of the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part, we intend to change our name to Turn Therapeutics Inc. Our principal executive offices are located in Westlake Village, CA.

