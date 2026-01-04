Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integer from $155.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Integer from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

ITGR opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. Integer has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Integer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.290-6.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $62,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,259.40. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diron Smith bought 1,116 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,228.62. This represents a 16.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 5,843 shares of company stock worth $384,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Integer by 79,888.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms (Rosen Law Firm) are urging shareholders to file lead?plaintiff motions in the securities class action tied to the July 25, 2024–Oct 22, 2025 class period; Feb. 9, 2026 is the filing deadline. Rosen Law Notice

Multiple firms (Rosen Law Firm) are urging shareholders to file lead?plaintiff motions in the securities class action tied to the July 25, 2024–Oct 22, 2025 class period; Feb. 9, 2026 is the filing deadline. Negative Sentiment: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and NewsfileCorp highlight a class action alleging securities fraud after a material stock drop tied to weak demand disclosure; the notices increase visibility of potential claims and investor recoveries. BFA/Business Insider

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld and NewsfileCorp highlight a class action alleging securities fraud after a material stock drop tied to weak demand disclosure; the notices increase visibility of potential claims and investor recoveries. Negative Sentiment: BFA Law (Newsfile) separately runs a fraud?alert solicitation pointing investors to its case page — more solicitations can intensify selling pressure and signal larger alleged investor losses. BFA Newsfile

BFA Law (Newsfile) separately runs a fraud?alert solicitation pointing investors to its case page — more solicitations can intensify selling pressure and signal larger alleged investor losses. Negative Sentiment: Kahn Swick & Foti and partner Charles Foti emphasize an alleged 32% stock decline stemming from undisclosed financial issues and encourage filings — allegations like this raise potential liability and investor concern. KSF/PR Newswire

Kahn Swick & Foti and partner Charles Foti emphasize an alleged 32% stock decline stemming from undisclosed financial issues and encourage filings — allegations like this raise potential liability and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Additional firms (Glancy Prongay & Murray; Portnoy Law Firm; Levi & Korsinsky) issued notices about the same class period and deadline, multiplying legal activity and public attention. Glancy Portnoy Levi & Korsinsky

Additional firms (Glancy Prongay & Murray; Portnoy Law Firm; Levi & Korsinsky) issued notices about the same class period and deadline, multiplying legal activity and public attention. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer to Hold, adding analyst pressure that can weigh on sentiment and reduce buyer support. Downgrade Notice

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

