Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Innovation Beverage Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBG opened at $1.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. Innovation Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Innovation Beverage Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Beverage Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Innovation Beverage Group Limited (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Innovation Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group is a publicly traded beverage holding company that acquires, revitalizes and grows non-alcoholic drink brands. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company focuses on sourcing high-quality ingredients, contract manufacturing, packaging and distribution for a diversified portfolio of products that span fruit juices, flavored waters, functional and nutritional beverages.

The company’s operations encompass product development, supply chain management and go-to-market support.

