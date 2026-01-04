Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $14.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.1667.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 164,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,054,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,211,000 after acquiring an additional 436,175 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,530,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,441 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%.The firm had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

