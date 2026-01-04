Analysts Set LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) PT at $9.25

Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFMD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

In related news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,050. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LifeMD by 148.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 1,004.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.49 on Thursday. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

