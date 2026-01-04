Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Oncobiologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Oncobiologics Stock Down 58.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $42.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.17. Oncobiologics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncobiologics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 865.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is a “Hold” on OTLK, which is not bullish and suggests limited near-term analyst conviction. Oncobiologics Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold”

Brokerage consensus is a “Hold” on OTLK, which is not bullish and suggests limited near-term analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published long-range FY2030 EPS modeling and kept a “Neutral” stance; the note does not signal a catalyst to lift the stock but provides updated longer-term expectations. HC Wainwright FY2030 Estimate

HC Wainwright published long-range FY2030 EPS modeling and kept a “Neutral” stance; the note does not signal a catalyst to lift the stock but provides updated longer-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management issued a string of quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026) projecting continued losses (examples: Q1/Q2 ~($0.16), Q3 ~($0.20), Q4 ~($0.22)), reinforcing the market view that Oncobiologics will remain unprofitable this year — a clearly negative earnings outlook for shareholders. Brookline Capital Management Estimates

Brookline Capital Management issued a string of quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 2026) projecting continued losses (examples: Q1/Q2 ~($0.16), Q3 ~($0.20), Q4 ~($0.22)), reinforcing the market view that Oncobiologics will remain unprofitable this year — a clearly negative earnings outlook for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: A third-party screener (Wall Street Zen, reported by American Banking News) lowered its rating to “Sell,” which can trigger short-term selling and increase downward momentum as some investors follow such screens. Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

A third-party screener (Wall Street Zen, reported by American Banking News) lowered its rating to “Sell,” which can trigger short-term selling and increase downward momentum as some investors follow such screens. Negative Sentiment: An article titled about Outlook Therapeutics (same ticker historically) reporting a ~55% drop may be causing ticker-name confusion and heavy trading volume in OTLK; that confusion can amplify volatility and lead to misdirected selling in Oncobiologics shares. Investors should confirm whether media items refer to Oncobiologics or a different company. Why Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) Stock Is Down 55.57%

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics’ research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

