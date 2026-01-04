Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

PRSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Williams Trading set a $3.00 price target on shares of Peraso in a report on Friday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Peraso to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peraso in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Peraso from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Peraso in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Peraso alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRSO

Peraso Price Performance

NASDAQ PRSO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Peraso has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 125.68% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. Research analysts expect that Peraso will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Technologies Inc is a Canadian semiconductor company specializing in the research, design and development of millimeter wave (mmWave) wireless communication solutions. The company’s core focus lies in the 60 GHz frequency band, where it engineers high-performance integrated circuits and beamforming solutions designed to deliver multi-gigabit wireless connectivity. Peraso’s technology is tailored for applications demanding high data throughput, low latency and reliable short-range wireless links.

The company’s product portfolio includes 60 GHz chipset solutions for wireless local area networking (WiGig), fixed wireless access (FWA), small-cell backhaul and point-to-point communication links.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.