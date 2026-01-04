Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRKR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marker Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

MRKR stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.57. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.56% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.

