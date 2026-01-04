JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JX Luxventure Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get JX Luxventure Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JX Luxventure Group

JX Luxventure Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JXG opened at $5.92 on Friday. JX Luxventure Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

JX Luxventure Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JX Luxventure Group Inc is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware. As a blank check entity, it has no commercial operations of its own and was established to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company’s sponsors and management team bring experience in financial services, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.