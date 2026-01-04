Best Casino Stocks To Follow Now – January 1st

DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, and Rush Street Interactive are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own or operate gambling establishments and related hospitality businesses, including land-based casinos, integrated resorts, online gaming, and sports betting platforms. For investors, they are typically cyclical and sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, tourism and regulatory changes, which can make them more volatile than defensive sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

