Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CWK opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.47. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,764,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,156,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,859 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,879,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 374.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,716,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,476 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

