Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of BKE opened at $53.92 on Friday. Buckle has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Buckle had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 248.0%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 87,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 47,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 37.1% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 432,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

