Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADC. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 562,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,901.08. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,646,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,792,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,954,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,896,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,748,000 after buying an additional 51,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after buying an additional 170,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,362,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,825,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

