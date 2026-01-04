GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

GE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $320.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.98. The stock has a market cap of $338.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $285.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.