Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) Receives $95.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. CJS Securities raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 33.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 43.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.38.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 181.66% and a net margin of 2.03%.The company had revenue of $662.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Griffon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon’s portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon’s Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

