Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of -1.80.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

