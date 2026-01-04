Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Singular Research upgraded Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.32. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 419.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 2,257,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 78.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,007,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at $3,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

