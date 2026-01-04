Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Canaan from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Canaan stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $287.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Canaan had a negative net margin of 51.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canaan by 228.1% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 664,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 462,240 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,350,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 777,019 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canaan by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Canaan by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 525,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc is a China-based technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance computing hardware for the digital currency and blockchain industry. The company’s core business revolves around application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners, which are purpose-built machines optimized for cryptocurrency mining. By focusing on energy efficiency and processing power, Canaan’s mining rigs aim to deliver competitive hash rates while managing power consumption in large-scale operations.

The flagship product line, known as AvalonMiner, encompasses a range of models tailored to different scales of mining activity, from small-scale hobbyist setups to industrial farms.

