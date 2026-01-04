Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASYS. Zacks Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $12.95 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amtech Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amtech Systems by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company’s solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

