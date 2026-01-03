Financial Survey: Isabella Bank (ISBA) and Its Rivals

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Isabella Bank to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isabella Bank’s peers have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Isabella Bank pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $104.55 million $13.89 million 20.45 Isabella Bank Competitors $779.26 million $104.06 million 37.62

This table compares Isabella Bank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Isabella Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Isabella Bank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Isabella Bank Competitors 29 164 196 18 2.50

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.46%. As a group, “State Commercial Banks – Fed Reserve System” companies have a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Isabella Bank’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isabella Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 16.65% 8.01% 0.81% Isabella Bank Competitors 7.23% 6.94% 0.79%

Summary

Isabella Bank peers beat Isabella Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.