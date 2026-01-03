Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $42.53 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,495 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 8.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $42,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 361,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 309,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Key Palantir Technologies News

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,410,476.14. The trade was a 18.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,082.08. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,008,044 shares of company stock valued at $164,601,839. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $167.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.



