Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $42.53 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,495 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 8.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $42,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 361,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 309,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,089 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Palantir Technologies News
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks added PLTR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract buying interest from momentum-focused and institutional investors. New Strong Buy Stocks for January 2nd
- Positive Sentiment: 247WallStreet argues there’s still room to run for PLTR based on recent commercial/government AI deployments and momentum — a narrative that supports buy-the-dip trading strategies. Palantir Stock Is Coming Back. 1 Reason There’s More Room to Run
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s take frames PLTR as a maturing AI/software compounder — bullish long-term but likely to see consolidation and choppy trading as valuation now prices in high future growth. This shifts investor tactics toward buy-and-hold with tactical dip buying. Palantir Has Grown Up Fast: What Does That Mean for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds for AI (January-effect commentary) could help PLTR over time, but near-term flows are favoring chip names like NVDA — a mixed signal for software names. 3 AI Stocks Poised to Surge on the January Effect
- Negative Sentiment: The Motley Fool and other outlets point to profit-taking after PLTR’s 135%+ jump in 2025 and a rotation out of software into chips as the main drivers of today’s sell-off. That explains much of the short-term weakness. Why Palantir Fell Hard To Start 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Technically, PLTR has tested key support near ~$175 after the run-up, raising the risk of deeper pullbacks if selling persists. Traders will watch those levels and the 50-day moving average for sign of stabilization. Palantir Slips Friday: AI Darling Tests Key $175 Support Level After Historic 2025 Run
- Negative Sentiment: Forbes highlights recurring downside risk — PLTR has experienced several rapid >30% drawdowns historically — a reminder that elevated valuation and concentrated retail interest can amplify volatility. Risks That Palantir Stock Investors Must Know
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PLTR opened at $167.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.
Palantir Technologies Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
