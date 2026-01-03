Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.64. The company has a market cap of $560.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $340.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

