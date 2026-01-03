Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 24,370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

