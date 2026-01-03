Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS Shares Bought by CPA Asset Management Group LLC

CPA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 293.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Premier Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Financial Group now owns 377,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 141,681 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $75.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.