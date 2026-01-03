SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,319,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,330 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.