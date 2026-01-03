SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,319,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,330 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.
