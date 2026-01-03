SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 609,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,019,000 after buying an additional 450,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 523,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,814,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,545,000 after buying an additional 409,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151,757 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

